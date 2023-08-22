Juneau County Area Top 10 Prep Football Power Rankings
- Cashton Eagles (1-0) Cashton had a 39-6 win over a solid Ithaca team to open their season.
- Reedsburg (1-0) Shutout Level 2 playoff qualifier (2022) River Valley 28-0 to open their season.
- Bangor (1-0) They will still be a powerhouse this year crushing Mel-Min 31-0.
- Onalaska Luther (1-0) Clobbered Blair-Taylor 35-0 in season opener.
- Tomah (1-0) Tomah looked solid in their scrimmage and controlled Mauston 27-14.
- Royall (1-0) Royall went on the road dispatching Boscobel 36-12
- New Lisbon (1-0) New Lisbon opened their season fending off Hillsboro 26-14.
- Wisconsin Dells (0-1) Fell to solid team on the road in Lake Mills 25-12.
- Mauston (0-1) Link to Massey wasn’t enough in loss to Tomah.
- Hillsboro (0-1) Hillsboro was a yard away from possibly defeating New Lisbon a week ago.
*This is just a “fun” poll of local team around Juneau County or in the Scenic Bluffs or South Central Conferences. This does not mean the #4 ranked team for example would necessarily beat the #9 ranked team as I am not doing this by divisions.
