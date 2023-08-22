Juneau County Area Top 10 Power Rankings

Cashton Eagles (1-0) Cashton had a 39-6 win over a solid Ithaca team to open their season. Reedsburg (1-0) Shutout Level 2 playoff qualifier (2022) River Valley 28-0 to open their season. Bangor (1-0) They will still be a powerhouse this year crushing Mel-Min 31-0. Onalaska Luther (1-0) Clobbered Blair-Taylor 35-0 in season opener. Tomah (1-0) Tomah looked solid in their scrimmage and controlled Mauston 27-14. Royall (1-0) Royall went on the road dispatching Boscobel 36-12 New Lisbon (1-0) New Lisbon opened their season fending off Hillsboro 26-14. Wisconsin Dells (0-1) Fell to solid team on the road in Lake Mills 25-12. Mauston (0-1) Link to Massey wasn’t enough in loss to Tomah. Hillsboro (0-1) Hillsboro was a yard away from possibly defeating New Lisbon a week ago.

*This is just a “fun” poll of local team around Juneau County or in the Scenic Bluffs or South Central Conferences. This does not mean the #4 ranked team for example would necessarily beat the #9 ranked team as I am not doing this by divisions.