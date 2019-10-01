Juneau County Area Top 10 Power Rankings

 

 

  1. – 0 Cashton Eagles (8-0) Cashton clobbered Royall 45-6 to claim at least a share of their 3rd straight SBC Championship. A win over Luther this Friday would give them an outright SBC Championship.   
  2. – 0 Bangor Cardinals (7-1) The Cardinals had their most complete game of the year whipping Luther 31-7 now they become Luther Knight fans this Friday hoping for a Luther upset over Cashton that would allow all three teams to share the Bluffs title (if they can get by New Lisbon).  
  3. ^3 Adams-Friendship Green Devils (6-3) The Green Devils routed Wisconsin Dells 47-13 setting up a true SCC championship game in Mauston this Friday.
  4. –1 Onalaska Luther (6-2) Onalaska Luther fell to Bangor but can still claim a share of the SBC with an upset over Cashton at home this Friday.   
  5. –0 New Lisbon Rockets (6-2) New Lisbon clinched their 3rd straight trip to the postseaon by just getting by Boscobel 34-26 last Friday.
  6. ^4 Mauston Golden Eagles (5-4) Mauston took care of business in Wautoma 39-7 to set up a winner take all Homecoming Night South Central Conference Championship game vs Adams-Friendship this Friday.
  7. –3 Wisconsin Dells Chiefs (6-3) The Dells losing to Adams-Friendship not a surprise losing by 34 points was a huge surprise. The Dells are still playoff bound but their reign atop of the South Central Conference is officially over.
  8. ^2 Tomah Timberwolves (4-4) Tomah kept their playoff chances alive beating Reedsburg 13-6 on the road last week. A big upset over Onalaska this Friday likely would see Tomah back into the playoffs for the first time in a non Covid year since 2015.      
  9. –2 Royall Panthers (4-4) Royall fell to Cashton as expected a win over Necedah this Friday on their homecoming night is also expected and should get Royall into the playoffs.    
  10. -2 Hillsboro Tigers (4-4) Hillsboro is now on a 2 game losing streak. They hope to end that and end the regular season strong by hosting Ithaca Friday night. 

 

New to Rankings:       N/A

Dropping out of Rankings:      N/A

 

Highest riser:         Mauston  ^4 

 

Furthest fall:          Wisconsin Dells -3   

 

*This is just a “fun” poll of local team around Juneau County or in the Scenic Bluffs or South Central Conferences.  This does not mean the #4 ranked team for example would necessarily beat the #9 ranked team as I am not doing this by divisions.