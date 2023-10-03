Juneau County Area Top 10 Power Rankings

– 0 Cashton Eagles (7-0) Cashton clobbered New Lisbon 46-6 to remain undefeated on the season. – 0 Bangor Cardinals (6-1) The Cardinals bounced back from their defeat to Cashton by thumping Ithaca 48-0 –0 Onalaska Luther (6-1) Onalaska Luther blew out Necedah 62-8 to remain perfect in the Scenic Bluffs Conference but now must face Bangor and Cashton to close out their regular season. ^4 Wisconsin Dells Chiefs (6-2) The Dells eased by Wautoma 42-7 if Wisconsin Dells can defeat Adams-Friendship this Friday they keep their conference championship hopes alive. –1 New Lisbon Rockets (5-2) New Lisbon, like most teams, were dismantled by #1 Cashton this past Friday. –0 Adams-Friendship Green Devils (5-3) Adams-Friendship was doubled up 42-21 by a very good Broadhead/Juda Team on the road. The Green Devils can win an outright conference championship with wins over the Dells and Mauston to close their season. ^2 Royall Panthers (4-3) The Panthers won an absolute shootout over rival Brookwood 61-36 on Friday. Experts believe if Royall can split their final 2 games of the year that they will be on the right side of the bubble and into the post-season. -3 Hillsboro Tigers (4-3) The Tigers lost their first Ridge & Valley Conference matchup of the season falling to Wauzeka-Seneca 18-14 this past Friday. They still can claim a share of the conference but must win out or hope for help. ^1 Tomah Timberwolves (3-4) Tomah kept their slim playoff hopes alive by downing La Crosse Logan 35-29 on their homecoming night. Tomah must win out just to be on the playoff bubble. –3 Mauston Golden Eagles (4-4) The good news Mauston clinched a playoff spot due to their forfeit victory over MPGL and can win an outright SCC Championship with two victories to close out their regular season. The bad news they fell 44-30 to the Milwaukee Academy of Science on Saturday.

New to Rankings: N/A

Dropping out of Rankings: N/A

Highest riser: Wisconsin Dells ^4

Furthest fall: Hillsboro & Mauston -3

*This is just a “fun” poll of local team around Juneau County or in the Scenic Bluffs or South Central Conferences. This does not mean the #4 ranked team for example would necessarily beat the #9 ranked team as I am not doing this by divisions.