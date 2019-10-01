Juneau County Area Top 10 Power Rankings

 

  1. – 0 Cashton Eagles (5-0) Cashton received a forfeit victory from Necedah this past Friday, staying undefeated in the season.
  2. – 0 Bangor Cardinals (5-0) The Cardinals eased by Brookwood 39-6 Friday to set up a #1 vs #2 matchup of unbeaten with Cashton this Friday.
  3. ^1 Onalaska Luther (4-1) Onalaska Luther had no problem with last years and potentially this year’s Ridge & Valley Conference Champions Wauzeka/Seneca blanking them 34-0.   
  4. ^1 New Lisbon Rockets (4-1) New Lisbon held off Royall 26-22 moving one step closer to clinching a playoff berth in Coach Jared Ulrich’s first year as the head man.
  5. ^3 Hillsboro Tigers (3-2) The Tigers took down Boscobel 28-7 to win their 3rd game in a row. A win this week over Riverdale on the road would clinch a playoff spot for the Tigers but a win would also keep them undefeated in Ridge & Valley Conference play.   
  6. ^4 Mauston Golden Eagles (2-3) Mauston had its biggest win in a few years knocking off Wisconsin Dells 39-37 thanks to a big game from Tyler Link and Brock Massey.  
  7. -4 Wisconsin Dells Chiefs (3-2) The Dells had their 18 conference win streak snapped by Mauston this last Friday.
  8. ^1 Adams-Friendship Green Devils (4-2) The Green Devils eased by Poynette 40-14 and along with Mauston are the lone unbeatens in the South Central Conference.   
  9. NR Wautoma Hornets (3-3) The Hornets got a Dailey double on Friday. The Hornets picked up a forfeit victory vs MPGL and also defeated Clintonville in non-conference action 39-6. 
  10. -3 Royall Panthers (2-3) The Panthers lost their 3rd straight game and lost two key players in the process.

 

New to Rankings:        #9 Wautoma (4-2)

 

Dropping out of Rankings:      #6 Tomah (2-3)

 

Highest riser:         Mauston Golden Eagles ^4

 

Furthest fall:          Wisconsin Dells -4  

 

*This is just a “fun” poll of local team around Juneau County or in the Scenic Bluffs or South Central Conferences.  This does not mean the #4 ranked team for example would necessarily beat the #9 ranked team as I am not doing this by divisions.