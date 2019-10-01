Preseason Rankings

Westfield Pioneers (25-2 10-5 SCC) Westfield just missed out on yet another trip to the state tournament losing in the Sectional final to St. Mary’s. They return Carly Drew 21.4ppg and Haddie Showen to lead the team. Reedsburg Beavers (20-6 10-5 Badger Conference) The Beavers will look to have a strong season behind senior Sydeny Cherney who averaged 31.6ppg last year as a junior. Bangor Cardinals (20-7 13-1 SBC) Bangor loses a lot from last year but returns Junior Anna Fronk who was 2nd on the team in scoring with 11.6ppg. Wautoma Hornets (16-10 6-4 SCC) Watuoma returns its top 3 scorers from last season including top scorer Brie Buechner at 13.6ppg. Wisconsin Dells Chiefs (14-10 8-2 SCC) The Dells had a strong conference campaign a season ago and return Natalie Backhaus and Alshiya Hopkins to the mix. Royall Panthers (22-5 12-2 SBC) Marah Gruen will be good enough for Royall to have a solid season the progression of the other Gruens and Kasey Jones will determine how good Royall can be. Adams-Friendship Green Devils (9-16 4-6 SCC) Adams-Friendship brings back Evie Shaw from a year ago. Mauston Golden Eagles (10-15 2-8 SCC) Mauston brings back nearly everyone from a season ago and looks to have a bright future. Kylie & Brie Heller are back after the sisters led the team in scoring last year. Cashton Eagles (15-11 8-6 SBC) The Eagles lost do it all player Braylee Hyatt but return a lot of their role players from last year’s team. Tomah Timberwolves (13-15 4-8 MVC) Tomah got out to a slow start but wound up winning their first Regional title since 1997. Tomah must replace the scoring prowess of Lauren Noth to have a successful season again. Look for Olivia Wall to score a lot more this season.

HM Hillsboro (23-5 11-3 SBC) Brookwood (7-18 3-11 SBC)

*Records are from last season

*This is just a “fun” poll of local team around Juneau County or in the Scenic Bluffs or South Central Conferences. This does not mean the #4 ranked team for example would necessarily beat the #9 ranked team as I am not doing this by divisions.