Mauston Triple Threat Girls Softball starts tomorrow, Tuesday, June 7th at the diamonds at Mauston Veterans Park (fair grounds), at 5pm.

GREAT NEWS! WE ALREADY HAVE 30 Girls, before we even take the field for the first time. Please make sure to tell all your neighbors, classmates, anyone and everyone, regardless of what school district they live in. All girls entering Kindergarten through 8th grade are invited. And all parents and guardians are invited to help assist the Club too, coaching or otherwise, there is plenty to do…

This is a start-up Club. However, we are proud to share that we have the full support of Amy Babcock, Mauston High School Varsity Girls Softball Coach. Amy will be at most of the practices along with some current and alumni players.

We will practice Tuesday and Thursdays from 5:00pm to 6:30pm throughout June and July. As we get going we will see about participating in games.

This is different from the Mauston Summer Rec softball program and is intended to introduce girls to the game of softball, to teach the skills needed for competitive softball in the upper grades, and foster a love of the game.

The cost for the season is $25. This will include a team t-shirt. All payments are due at the 1st practice in order to receive a team shirt. If payment is not received, no shirt will be ordered. If you cannot join us for the first practice, you are certainly welcome to join in at any of the future Tuesday or Thursday practices.