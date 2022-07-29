Wonewoc-Center Weston Silver Wolves (Southern West 8-Man Football Conference)

2021 Record 0-7

Head Coach Jake McGlynn (1st Year)

Mike’s 2022 Projected Record 0-7

Players to Watch: Danny Roehling OL/DL Carter Stout Myles Connor Braeden Skrabel

Team preview: The Wonewoc-Center Weston 8-Man football team struggled in 2021 finishing 0-7. 8-Man football is still developing on this side of the state and has made travelling brutal for the Silver Wolves. Speedster Danny Roehling will help the Silver Wolves no matter where they line him up at. Roehling led the team in rushing and passing a season ago. Myles Connor and Braeden Skrabel are tough kids who should be able to help Wonewoc-Center Weston this upcoming season. Carter Stout will look to be stout on the Offensive and Defensive lines for the Silver Wolves. It will likely be another uphill climb for Wonewoc-Center Weston with new head coach Jake McGlynn.

Key to Success: Using Roehlings speed. Roehling went to Sectionals in Track & Field last spring and his speed could be used to make big plays in 8-man football. New Coach Jake McGlynn will look to find a way to turn this program around.

Game to watch: Week 9 North Crawford at Wonewoc-Center Weston (at Weston)

The final football game of the regular season will be played on a Saturday in what I believe will be Westons homecoming game. Can Wonewoc-Center Weston get a big victory find out on October 15th at Weston High School.

Wonewoc-Center/Weston Games on WRJC Radio:

Saturday 9/10 St. Mary’s at WC-W 1pm (at Weston) – (NOW92.1FM WRJC.com)

Saturday 10/8 Kickapoo/La Farge at WC-W 1pm (at Wonewoc) – (NOW92.1FM WRJC.com)

Next Preview: Hillsboro Tigers Football Team (Ridge & Valley Conference)

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.