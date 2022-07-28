Tomah Timberwolves

2021 Record: (0-9 0-7 Mississippi Valley Conference)

Head Coach Joe Protz (3rd year Record 4-12)

Mike’s 2022 Projected Record 2-7 (1-6 Mississippi Valley Conference)

Players to Watch: WR/DB Drew Brookman QB Tom Hesse RB/LB Jacob Bullard TE/DE Jayden Brieske OL/DL Jacob Squires

Team preview: Tomah has nowhere to go but up after a disastrous 2021 season where they finished without a win. Tomah has one of the more dynamic players in the area in do-it all player Drew Brookman. Brookman is a dynamite receiver who can also make plays on defense and in the kick return game. Brookman has 981 yards receiving with 12tds so far in his prep career. Tom Hesse returns at qb and is hoping last years’ experience pays off. Hesse threw for nearly 1,000 yards but completed fewer than 40% of his passes and tossed 14 interceptions. Jacob Bullard can be a bruising running back and has added some more muscle to his frame since last season. The one thing Tomah did not lack last year was size and the law firm of Jacob Squires and Jacob Spires add plenty of size to both Tomah’s offensive and defensive fronts. Jayden Brieske is a big target at Tight end and will also look to cause havoc on the defensive end as well. Although I do not see Tomah making it to the post season this year, I do see them improving and getting a couple of victories.

Key to Success: Getting Brookman touches! Opposing defenses will be focusing on how to shutdown Drew Brookman. I believe Tomah has to find creative ways to get him the ball. Brookman’s talents could also lead to others players like speedster Eli Brown getting open in the passing game. Improved play from QB Tom Hesse would allow Tomah to be much more competitive in 2022.

Game to watch: Week 4 September 9th at Sparta

Tomah has not held the Golden Ball travelling Trophy since 2018; they will get a chance to reclaim the trophy over rival Sparta in Week 4. They will also be playing on Sparta’s updated football field complete with a Turf playing field.

Tomah Games on WRJC Radio: Week 1 August 19th Mauston at Tomah 7pm (SmashCountry92.9FM)

Next Preview: Wonewoc-Center/Weston Silver Wolves

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.