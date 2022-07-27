Reedsburg Beavers 2021 Record (2-7 2-5 Badger Small Conference)

Head Coach Calvin Zenz

Mike’s 2022 Projected Record 5-4 (4-3 Mississippi Valley Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/DB Kevin Green RB/LB Devin Judd WR/DB Caden Brandt OL/DL Jesus Gonzalez OL/DL Carson Brandt

Team preview, Reedsburg along with Baraboo will jump out of the Badger Conference and into the Mississippi Valley Conference renewing some old rivalries with Tomah & Sparta from the old South Central Conference days. My projection (and it’s only that a projection) has Reedsburg as a borderline playoff team but playing in a new conference leaves a lot of unknowns for the Beavers. QB Kevin Green had success last year for the Beavers throwing for just over 700yards with 5 touchdowns and only 2 interceptions although he completed only 40% of his passes. Green has some tall targets to throw to in 6-3 Caden Brandt who has caught 22 passes for 282 yards and 3 touchdowns so far in his prep career, Logan DeMars (6-3) and Tight End Ethan Horkan (6-5) also gives Green some big targets to throw to. RB Devin Judd (State Wrestling Tournament qualifier) should be a load to bring down in the backfield for the Beavers coming in at 6-3 and 173lbs. Speaking of big the OL for Reedsburg will be led by Jesus Gonzalez (another State Wrestling Tournament qualifier) at 5-10 231lbs. Defensively Carson Brandt 2021 sack leader with 5 returns for the Beavers. Judd was 2nd on the team with 4.5 a season ago.

Key to Success: last year Reedsburg struggled to run the ball if they can block for Judd it could be a dangerous Running/Passing combo attack for the Beavers.

Game to watch: Week 7 September 30th Baraboo at Reedsburg 7pm

Last year Reedsburg upset Baraboo 21-20. Baraboo was without (UW Badger recruit) Luna Larson for that game but Larson has graduated and won’t play in this year’s version of one of the oldest rivalries in the state.

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.