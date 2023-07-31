Reedsburg Beavers

2022 Record: 7-3 (5-2 Mississippi Valley Conference)

Head Coach: Calvin Zenz 3rd Year (9-10 Record)

Mike’s 2023 Projected Record 2-7 (1-6 Mississippi Valley Conference)

Players to Watch: RB/DB Drew Puerifoy QB/DB Hunter Abbott WR/DB Danny Pickel OL/DL Jesus Gonzalez WR/DB Mark Othmer



Team Preview: The first year in the Mississippi Valley Conference was a good one for the Beavers as they went on to win their first 3 games and finished with a 5-2 Conference record good for 2nd place. Injuries caught up to the Beavers late in the year and led to an early playoff exit. Reedsburg lost a lot due to graduation and must find new bodies to replace last year’s production. Hunter Abbott may get the nod at quarterback but did not throw a varsity pass a year ago. Danny Pickel had some pick plays in the passing game last year and may be the top target for the Beavers this year. Drew Puerifoy is the returning leading rusher for Reedsburg running for 163 yards and a touchdown a season ago. Jesus Gonzalez is back to anchor Reedsburg in the trenches. Gonzalez had 67tackles and 3 sacks last year. Reedsburg has to replace a lot of production on both sides of the ball; I have them taking a sharp turn down this year but never count out a relatively strong football team like Reedsburg.

Key to Success: Can a new quarterback get some playmaking receivers the ball? Whoever get the nod at quarterback as some good receivers to throw to in Danny Pickel and 6’3 Mark Othmer. Big play receivers could take the pressure off of an inexperienced running back position allowing them to grow throughout the year. The defense might have to keep Reedsburg in games early in the season as the new players on offense develop.

Game to watch: Week 7 September 29th at Baraboo 7pm

It’s one of the oldest rivalries in the state and could determine a playoff fate late in the season. If you’re a fan of a Reedsburg or Baraboo you won’t want to miss it.

Reedsburg games on WRJC Radio: No Games Currently Scheduled

Next Preview: Wonewoc-Center/Weston (8-man Football)

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.