Hillsboro Tigers (Ridge & Valley Conference)

2021 Record 1-9 (1-7 Ridge & Valley Conference)

Head Coach Eric Auel

Mike’s 2022 Projected Record 1-8 (1-5 Ridge & Valley Conference)

Players to Watch: RB/LB Billy Stekel QB/DB Josiah Thyne RB/DB Isaiah Stokes

Team preview: The Hillsboro Tigers have struggled with both talented opponents and Covid since joining the Ridge & Valley Conference. The 1st couple of seasons saw Hillsboro having to shuffle games around due to Covid protocol and not having enough kids available. The Ridge & Valley conference has also had some very strong opponents for Hillsboro on their schedule. Hillsboro finished just 1-5 in the Ridge & Valley last season and 1-9 overall. Hillsboro must replace nearly its entire offensive and defensive line from a season ago. If they can find some blocking they have a very talented running back combination of Billy Stekel and Isaiah Stokes. The duo ran for nearly 1,000 yards and 5 touchdowns a season ago. QB Josiah Thyne is back and will look to improve from last year where he completed just 11 of 38 passes. I have Hillsboro finishing with just 1 win but if they can block for Stokes they could improve on that total.

Key to Success: Blocking for Stokes. Isaiah is a very good athlete and will be able to make some plays no matter what but if Hillsboro can create holes in the rushing game watch out Stokes could run for over 1,000 yards on the season.

Game to watch:

Week 2 Friday August 26th Home vs Royall 7pm, although no longer conference opponents for Football these are still two big time rivals playing each other. The two teams should be fairly evenly matched.

Hillsboro Games on WRJC Radio:

8/26 vs Royall 7pm –NOW92.1FM WRJC.com

9/2 (Thursday) vs Necedah 7pm – NOW92.1FM WRJC.com

