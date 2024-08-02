Wonewoc-Center/Weston Silver Wolves

2023 Record: 2-7 (1-4 Ridge & Valley West-8 Conference)

Head Coach: Jake McGlynn (3rd Year 4-13 Record)

Mike’s 2024 Projected Record 3-5 (2-5 Ridge & Valley West-8)

Players to Watch: QB/LB Rylin Miller QB/DB Gavin Olson WR/DB Isaac Jennings WR/DB Garrett Granger TE/LB Jeremy Wollin K Callissa Keller WR/DL Cam Thellefsen

Team Preview: Wonewoc-Center/Weston has been a struggling team for quite a while on the gridiron even after switching from traditional football to 8-man football but things are slowly getting better and there is some optimism for this group in the future. All everything player Danny Roehling has graduated but Rylin Miller played well at quarterback when called upon last season. Miller completed 13-28 passes for 236yards and a pair of touchdowns a season ago. The Silver Wolves will have to find a ground game to have a shot at a decent season and there is no clear player to take over that role at this time. Brock Sprotte who led that the team in rushing last year has graduated. Weston provides Isaac Jennings and Garrett Granger who are good athletes who could fill that position or make for formidable receivers. Gavin Olson should see plenty of action on the offensive end as well for Wonewoc-Center/Weston. Cam Thellefsen and Jeremy Wollin should give the defense a spark. Wollin is the leading returning tackler to this defense. Callissa Keller returns at kicker she hit a big homecoming field goal last season. The Ridge & Valley West Conference is a tough one and I see Wonewoc-Center Weston struggling a bit against good competition but 3 wins are definitely achievable.

Key to Success: The young players growing quickly. Wonewoc-Center/Weston feels like they have a good group of young kids coming into this program. Rylin Miller played well as an underclassmen last season when healthy if he plays well this season it could make replacing Roehling a little easier. This team might be a year or two away but if the youngsters develop quickly this team could surprise.

Game to watch: Week 3 September 14th at Monticello

Wonewoc-Center/Weston will travel down south to take on relative 8-man newcomers the Monticello Ponies on a Saturday at High Noon. A win here could give the Silver Wolves their first conference win of the season and give them some momentum as conference play continues.

Wonewoc-Center/Weston games on WRJC Radio: Week 6 Saturday October 5th vs Kickapoo/La Farge (at Wonewoc)

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.