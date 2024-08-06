Tomah Timberwolves

2023 Record: 5-5 (3-4 Mississippi Valley Conference)

Head Coach: Joe Protz (5th Year 11-24 Record)

Mike’s 2024 Projected Record 4-5 (3-4 Mississippi Valley Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/DB Jackson Steffel RB/LB Bruce Rezin WR/DB Alex Boyko WR/DB Owen Buckendahl RB/DB Tim Budde TE/LB Adam Brieske

Team Preview: Last year I predicted Tomah to finish 0-9, I made a lot of people in my hometown unhappy but they proved me wrong having a solid season of 5-5. Tomah very easily could have been 9-1 having 4 losses in heartbreaking fashion. Last season Tomah was led by its rushing attack but its top 4 rushers from a season ago have graduated. Tomah does return quarterback Jackson Steffel who threw for nearly 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns last year but will need to find some new targets to throw to this season. One of his top targets is back in the athletic Alex Boyko who caught 9 passes for 193 yards and 4 touchdowns. Look for Owen Buckendahl to have an expanded role he caught 5 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown last year. Bruce Rezin and Tim Budde might be called up on to help the Tomah rushing game. Rezin is the leading returning tackler on defense for Tomah. Adam Brieske is expected to make a massive leap into his sophomore year for Tomah and can play all over the field on both sides of the ball. Tomah will not go 0-9 this year. I see them as a once again borderline playoff .500 football team.

Key to Success: Being Big! Tomah lost its top four rushers from last year but also must replace a lot of linemen. Tomah has always been known for its size and the team still possesses a lot of size if they can regroup their line and running attack Tomah could once again be playoff bound.

Game to watch: Week 9 October 18th at Onalaska 7pm

Tomah vs Sparta is just too easy. I’m going to go with week 9 Tomah at Onalaska. Tomah denied Onalaska an outright conference title and solidified themselves into the playoffs with a week 9 upset thrashing of Onalaska this year. A playoff spot once again could be on the line this year for Tomah and Onalaska likely won’t want history to repeat itself again making this an intriguing matchup.

Tomah Timberwolves games on WRJC Radio: None

Next Preview: SCC Newcomers Berlin & Ripon

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.