Wisconsin Dells Chiefs

2022 Record: 8-2 (6-0 South Central Conference)

Head Coach: Michael Janke 4th Year (24-6 Record)

Mike’s 2023 Projected Record 5-4 (3-2 South Central Conference)

Players to Watch: WR/DB Degan Jensen RB/LB Sam Ersland RB/LB Luke Michalsky QB/DB Haakon Rosholt



Team Preview: The Wisconsin Dells Chiefs have been the dominant team in the South Central Conference over the past 2 seasons but will need new players to step up in order to maintain their dominance. They must replace nearly their entire offensive and defensive lines their star running back and starting quarterback. Deagan Jensen is a good piece to build around. The senior receiver had 32 catches for 748 yards and 7 touchdowns as a junior. I would not be surprised if the Dells created some plays to get Jensen the ball outside of just the passing game. Sam Ersland will have a bigger role at running back this year he was able to run for 401 yards and 3 touchdowns a year ago as the backup to John Scott. The quarterback position is an unknown but Haakon Rosholt might get the nod he was mainly a receiver at the varsity level last year and only threw four passes. The Dells had a dominating offensive line the last two seasons but will look for new bodies to step in and create another dominating Dells offense. The Dells also lost a lot on defense coach Janke has done a great job since coming in and hopes its reload and not rebuild on the defensive end. I think the Dell’s takes a step back this year but is still plenty good enough to contend for a 3rd straight conference championship and should once again make the post-season. They have a challenging non-conference schedule facing 3 teams that made the playoffs a year ago.

Key to Success: Sam Ersland being the next big time weapon for the Dells. Erland is no longer in the shadow of John Scott and is a tremendous athlete with good speed. If the offensive line develops I look for Ersland to have a breakout season. If Ersland runs the ball well that will also open up the passing game for a big time play-maker in Deagan Jensen.

Game to watch: Week 1 Thursday August 17th at Lake Mills

The Dells open up their season with a very strong team in Lake Mills. Lake Mills has a beautiful new football stadium just east of Madison. It would be a fun trip to make if you’re a Dells fan or just a fan of high school football. If the Dells picks up a big non-conference road win to start the year it could show their right back on track for a 3rd straight SCC title.

Wisconsin Dells Games on WRJC Radio: Week 5 Mauston at Wisconsin Dells 7pm (SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com)

Next Preview: Adams-Friendship Green Devils

