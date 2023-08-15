Necedah Cardinals

2022 Record: 0-9 (0-6 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: Ismael Torres (1st Year 0-0 Record)

Mike’s 2023 Projected Record 0-9 (0-6 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: RB/DB Jacob Hite RB/LB Shawn Ard RB/LB Garrison Haynes OL/DL Blaise Texley OL/DL Ian Godfrey



Team Preview: The Necedah Cardinals are under the direction of first year head coach Ismael Torres. Torres comes over from Wisconsin Dells and is trying to rebuild the Necedah football program who was winless a season ago. Coach Torres is starting nearly from scratch to rebuild the Cardinals. There was a quarterback battle between Remington Pouter and Evan Horack early in practice and one of them is hoping to emerge to give the Cardinals an offensive boost. Shawn Ard was seeing a lot of first team reps at the running back position. Ard was primarily a tight end a year ago where he caught 8 passes for 97 yards. That led the team in receiving yards. Necedah has some physical kids on the offensive line hoping to create some running lanes for the Cardinals backfield. Look for Necedah to spread the field this year and try to find gaps to run through. Ard is the leading returning tackler for the Cardinals notching 41 tackles 3 for a loss last year. Ian Godfrey and Blaise Texley will give the Cardinals some size on the front line. Talking with coach Torres, I think the future of Necedah football could be very bright but unfortunately I see them struggling to win a game this year.

Key to Success: Establishing a culture. Necedah likely will have a rough season this year as they only have about 15 kids that came out to begin the year, they are just a couple injuries away from having too few players to even garner a team. That doesn’t mean these kids won’t give it their all though. If Necedah can play hard and develop maybe it builds the future of Cardinal football and gets kids excited to play again.

Game to watch: Week 2 Friday August 25th Westfield at Necedah 7pm

Although I predicted Necedah to go winless I think they have a chance to beat the Westfield Pioneers in Week 2. It’s a home game and I think there could be a lot of touchdowns put up in this game. Last year the two teams combined for 99 points. If you like offense check out this game!

Necedah Games on WRJC Radio:

Week 3 Friday September 1st Hillsboro at Necedah 7pm

Week 6 Friday September 22nd Necedah at New Lisbon 7pm

Week 8 Friday October 6th Brookwood at Necedah 7pm

(All on NOW92.1FM WRJC.com)

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.