Hillsboro Tigers

2022 Record: 2-7 (2-5 Ridge & Valley)

Head Coach: Eric Auel

Mike’s 2023 Projected Record 4-5 (2-4 (3-4 with crossover) Ridge & Valley)

Players to Watch: QB/DB Tyler Ravenscroft RB/LB Ervin Novacheck RB/DB Isaiah Stokes RB/DB Ben Koopman OT/DT Will Richardson TE/LB Joseph Cairns



Team Preview: The Hillsboro Tigers are in their final year of the Ridge & Valley before they rejoin the Scenic Bluffs Conference next year. The Ridge & Valley has been down in recent years but Hillsboro has been unable to take advantage and work their way into the playoffs in a few seasons. Led by senior athlete Isaiah Stokes there is optimism for Hillsboro to make a return to the post season. Stokes ran for 585 yards and 5 touchdowns last year, both were 2nd on the team. Last years leading rusher Josiah Thyne has graduated and Hillsboro will likely move Tyler Ravenscoft into the quarterback position. Ravenscroft may be a little undersized at QB but should make up for it with a ton of speed. A healthy Ben Koopman at halfback should also take some of the pressure off of Stokes and Ravenscroft. Koopman was injured in the first game of the season last year and Hillsboro missed his presence. Ni Schulz led the team in sacks with 2.5 last year is back and Stokes was the leading tackler and interceptor a season ago. The defense has a chance to be very solid for the Tigers this year. With a winnable crossover game against Necedah, Hillsboro has a realistic shot at making the playoffs this year. I have them coming up just short but a swing game victory over a team like Wauzeka/Seneca or Iowa-Grant could put Hillsboro firmly into the playoffs.

Key to Success: Running the ball and playing good defense. If Hillsboro can get good blocking from their line they have a chance to have a great rushing attack this year. With Ravenscroft, Koopman, Stokes, Ervin Novacheck, and Miles Ravenscroft there is a lot of speed and power in the Tigers backfield, a ground and pound rushing attack could lead Hillsboro back to the post season. The defense struggled down the stretch run of the season last year giving up 46, 47, and 56 points to their final three opponents if the defense can improve it would Help Hillsboro’s post season hopes.

Game to watch: Week 8 Saturday October 7 at Highland 2pm

Hillsboro could be right on the front step of a playoff spot this year going into Week 8 of the season. A Saturday Day Homecoming game for Highland in Week 8 Is a daunting task for the Tigers but a win might just get them into the playoffs. Check out homecoming done right in Highland in Week 8 and maybe a playoff clinching win for the Tigers with a victory.

Hillsboro Tigers games on WRJC Radio:

Week 1 Friday August 18th Hillsboro at New Lisbon 7pm (NOW92oneFM WRJC.com)

Week 2 Friday August 25th Hillsboro at Royall 7pm (NOW92oneFM WRJC.com)

Week 3 Friday September 1st Hillsboro at Necedah 7pm (NOW92oneFM WRJC.com)

& possibly week 8 Saturday October 7 Hillsboro at Highland 2pm (NOW92oneFM WRJC.com)

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.