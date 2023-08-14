Brookwood Falcons

2022 Record: 1-8 (1-5 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: Jeremy Mack (9th Year 38-38 Record)

Mike’s 2023 Projected Record 1-8 (1-5 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/LB Brady Hansen RB/LB Owen Wang RB/LB Marshall Doll FB/LB Jackson Cunitz



Team Preview: For a long stretch Brookwood was one of the more consistent winning teams in the Scenic Bluffs Conference but they have not had a winning season since 2019. Brookwood has some key players back as they push for a winning season. Quarterback Brady Hansen is back, Hansen threw for 580 yards completing just under 50% of his passes in 2022 throwing 5 touchdowns and 10interceptions. Running back Marshall Doll is also back Doll ran for 669 yards and 5 touchdowns last year averaging nearly 6 yards a carry. Owen Wang and Jackson Cunitz will also get carries in the backfield, both are strong athletes. Leading receiver Hunter Zimmerman is also back he caught 17passes for 215 yards a year ago. There is some talent on offense for Brookwood to surprise some teams. Defensively Brookwood has to replace its top 2 tacklers from a year ago. Hansen will look to lead a solid linebacker core for Brookwood. Brookwood has some talent but I think they will struggle a bit this year. Brookwood will also have to play all but one game at home due to construction on the football field after the school district passed their referendum.

Key to Success: Running the football. Marshall Doll and Owen Wang have a lot of speed and Jackson Cunitz has power in the backfield can Brookwood put that together and run the ball effectively to keep themselves in games a possibly pull of some upsets? That’s what we shall see in this upcoming season.

Game to watch: Week 7 Friday September 29th Royall vs Brookwood (at Royall)

Brookwood’s homecoming game will be played at their arch rival’s football field this year due to construction taking place at the Brookwood football field. It adds an interesting caveat to this year’s rivalry. Can Brookwood knock of their arch rivals on their rivals field?

Brookwood Games on WRJC Radio:

Week 4 Friday September 8th New Lisbon vs Brookwood (at New Lisbon) 7pm

Week 7 Friday September 29th Royall vs Brookwood (at Royall) 7pm

Week 8 Friday October 6th Brookwood at Necedah 7pm

(All on NOW92.1FM WRJC.com)

Next Preview: Necedah

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.