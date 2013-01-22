The Mauston Golden Eagles will send a trio of wrestlers into the Evansville Sectional tournament on Saturday. The surprise performance for Mauston came at 126 pounds as Jackson Whitney claimed his way into sectionals as a Regional Champion. Whitney came into the tournament as the #3seed. Whitney pinned Jacob Olson of Richland Center in the first round to move on to the semi-finals. Whitney then upset the #2 seed Zach Presley of Adams-Friendship 9-7 in the semi-finals to advance to the championship match. Whitney took on another upstart the #4 seed Cole White of River Valley. Whitney won a hard fought 5-3 decision over White to claim a regional championship. Mauston’s other Regional Champion came at 170 pounds where Roman Martinez reigned again. Roman earned a bye into the semi-finals as the top seed at 170. Martinez defeated Dominic Kontaxis of Wisconsin Dells 9-1 in the semi-finals to earn his way into the championship bout. Martinez faced a familiar face in the championship, as he met Adams-Friendships Josh Wallner in a re-match from the prior week’s conference tournament. It was dejavu all over again as Martinez narrowly defeated Wallner by a 9-6 decision. Dalton Hoehn will also represent Mauston at the sectional tournament with a 2nd place finish. Hoehn defeated Elijah Leonard of Wisconsin Dells in the Semi-finals 5-3 before falling to Jaren Hill of Richland Center by pin fall in the championship match. The trio will be in Evansville beginning Saturday morning with trips to state on the line.

Other local area wrestlers earning their way into the Sectional round in Division 2

106 Williams Van Dinter Wisconsin Dells (Regional Champ)

106 Cole Docken Adams-Friendship

120 Jordan Dolata Adams-Friendship

138 Gavin Kingsley Wisconsin Dells

145 Billy Dethloff Wisconsin Dells

152 Marty Koenigh Wisconsin Dells

170 Josh Wallner Adams-Friendship

182 Anthony Kujawa Adams-Friendship (Regional Champion)

182 Matt Getjen Wisconsin Dells

220 Lennon Stroede Wisconsin Dells

In Division 3

106 Nolan McKittrick Royall (Regional Champion)

113 Marcus Forsythe New Lisbon (Regional Champion)

120 Devon Lee New Lisbon

132 Riley Sloan New Lisbon

138 Jacob Rogers New Lisbon (Regional Champion)

138 Rey Mora Hillsboro

145 Caleb Baumgart New Lisbon (Regional Champion)

145 Josh Palamaruk Royall

152 Lane Meltesen Necedah

170 Jameson Bender Royall (Regional Champion)

182 Casey McCoik Hillsboro (Regional Champion)

182 Evan Palamaruk Royall

195 Luke Wohlrab Royall (Regional Champion)

195 Mac Verbsky Hillsboro

220 Mason McCluskey Royall (Regional Champion)

285 Kenton Dvorak Hillsboro