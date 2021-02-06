The Mauston Golden Eagles did not qualify a wrestler for this year’s Division 2 WIAA State wrestling tournament. Drake Gosda came the closest finishing in 4th place at 106 going 2-2 on the day with a win over Beloit Turners Zach Ries and Wisconsin Dells Nick Ersland. Dalton Hoehn finished in 5th place winning his 5th place match over Anthony Goelzer of Columbus by pin fall. Brandon Dolata finished in 6h place getting a consolation win over Alex Vazquez of Jefferson. The area did have 3 wrestlers qualify for state including Wisconsin Dells Hunter Isaacson who was a sectional champion at 220lbs. Anthony Kujawa and Jordan Dolata from Adams-Friendship also qualified for state finishing in 2nd place at the Richland Center Sectional. In Division 3 Nolan McKittrick of Royall qualified for state by winning the 113 pound weight class at the Mineral Point Sectional Tournament.