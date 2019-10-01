Juneau County Area Top 10 Power Rankings

–0 Cashton Eagle (10-0) Cashton outscored Blair-Taylor 48-22 in one of the tougher 1 v 8 matchup in Division 7. Cashton moves on to Level 2 facing Cochrane-Fountain City –0 Bangor Cardinals (9-1) Bangor blanked Royall 28-0 moving on to a level 2 showdown with unbeaten Alma-Pepin this Friday night. –0 Adams-Friendship Green Devils (7-4) The Green Devils lost to 2022 State runner up West Salem 33-14 to end their season at 7-4. –0 Tomah Timberwolves (5-5) Tomah lost to Baraboo 27-26 coming up inches short on a late two point conversion. The loss was a microcosm of the Tomah Timberwolves season. Tomah was a handful of plays away from easily being 9-1. –0 Onalaska Luther Knights (6-4) Luther lost to Coleman 31-21 ending their season. Coleman was a tough cookie for the Knights to matchup with in Level 1. –0 New Lisbon Rockets (6-4) New Lisbon lost their 2nd straight Level 1 heartbreak falling 14-8 to Cochrane-Fountain City. An injury to Jake Cox helped derail hopes at a comeback. ^1 Royall Panthers (5-5) Royall played solid for a quarter before Bangor took control of the game and finished of the Panthers season 28-0. –1 Mauston Golden Eagles (5-6) Mauston would have had its hands full with Brock Massey against an extremely good Lodi team, without Brock it was all Blue Devils 49-3. –0 Wisconsin Dells Chiefs (7-4) Wisconsin Dells got hammered 42-7 to Xavier ending their season. –0 Hillsboro Tigers (4-6) Hillsboro was no match for top seed Potosi/Cassville 40-0.

*This is just a “fun” poll of local team around Juneau County or in the Scenic Bluffs or South Central Conferences. This does not mean the #4 ranked team for example would necessarily beat the #9 ranked team as I am not doing this by divisions.