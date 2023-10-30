Mauston High School junior, Josh Ellerman competed at the 2023 WIAA State Cross Country Championships held at the Ridges Golf Course on Saturday October 28th. There were 192 competitors in the Boys Division 2 race. Josh placed 64th out of 192 runners with his time of 17:25 for the 5K distance.” We are extremely proud of Josh- he raced a faster time on this course than he did in 2022. The competition is pretty intense- the course is very challenging-racing in front of thousands of spectators -all of it makes it somewhat of an emotional roller coaster. Josh did place in the top third of the race . Josh is really fun to coach and again we are very proud of Josh” commented MHS CC coaches Bill DeVoe and John Maki.

Wonewoc-Center’s Katie Field placed 25th in Division 3 on the Girls side.