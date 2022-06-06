Congratulations to Mauston’s Brie Eckerman who is a Division 2 State Track & Field State Champion in the Girls 100 M Hurdles. Brie Crossed the finish line with a time of 15.83. Eckerman also took home a 2nd place finish in the 300 M Hurdles. Eckerman was not the only Golden Eagle to have success. Eli Boppart finished on the podium with 6th place finishes in both the 1600M and 3200M runs.

Other local State Medalists

Boys

High Jump

Jack Schlesner –Cashton 6th Place

Girls

100 M Dash

Braylee Hyatt – Cashton 6th place

4×800 Relay

Brookwood (Lainey Teynor, Amelia Mullenberg, Margarita Silva, Kimberlee Downing, Katie Gruen, Alexis Lacy) 6th Place