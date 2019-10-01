DIVISION 4 Girls Basketball Bracketology
Want to find out where your favorite High School team may be headed in this years post season. Well here is a look at where WRJC’s Mike Baker thinks local teams may be headed in D4. The higher seed would be the host team. (1=Highest, 6=Lowest)
Division 4 Girls Bracketology
(Featuring local teams)
Division 4 Section 3 Pod D
Regional Quarter Finals (Tuesday February 9th)
#4 Brookwood 2-14
#5 Montello 0-15
Regional Semi-Finals (Friday February 12th)
#1 Princeton/Green Lake 10-5
#4 Brookwood/#5 Montello
#2 Hillsboro 6-6
#3 Pardeville 7-8
Division 4 Section 3 Pod C
Regional Quarterfinal (Tuesday February 9th)
#4 Onalaska Luther 6-7
#5 Melrose-Mindoro 7-6
Regional Semi-Final (Friday February 12th)
#1 Bangor 11-1
#4 Onalaska Luther/Melrose-Mindoro
#2 Cashton 10-3
#3 Kickapoo 10-3
