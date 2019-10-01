Want to find out where your favorite High School team may be headed in this years post season.  Well here is a look at where WRJC’s Mike Baker thinks local teams may be headed in D4.  The higher seed would be the host team.  (1=Highest, 6=Lowest) 

Division 4 Girls Bracketology

(Featuring local teams)

 

Division 4 Section 3 Pod D

 

Regional Quarter Finals (Tuesday February 9th)

 

#4 Brookwood 2-14

#5 Montello 0-15

 

Regional Semi-Finals (Friday February 12th)

 

#1 Princeton/Green Lake 10-5

#4 Brookwood/#5 Montello

 

#2 Hillsboro 6-6

#3 Pardeville 7-8

 

Division 4 Section 3 Pod C

Regional Quarterfinal (Tuesday February 9th)

 

#4 Onalaska Luther 6-7

#5 Melrose-Mindoro 7-6

 

Regional Semi-Final (Friday February 12th)

 

#1 Bangor 11-1

#4 Onalaska Luther/Melrose-Mindoro

 

#2 Cashton 10-3

#3 Kickapoo 10-3