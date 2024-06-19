The Wisconsin Dells American Legion Post 187 baseball team defeated Royall 10-0 to kick off the summer Woodside League schedule. The Dells jumped on top with a big 4 run first inning. Ethan Pope went 2×2 with a pair of RBIs for the Dells. Nolan Pope went 2×4 with 2runs scored. Carter Syverson picked up the win pitching 6 scoreless innings scattering 5 hits while striking out 7 and walking none. Cole Eberhardt went 2×3 for Royall while Trey Wildes went 1×3 with a double. Royall drops to 0-1 in Woodside League action.