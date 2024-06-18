The Tomah 16U American Legion baseball team won the Wilton 16U Tournament finishing with a 3-1 record. Tomah tied both Adams-Friendship and G-E-T with matching 3-1 records but won the tiebreaker with the most runs scored in the tournament. Tomah opened up with a 9-0 victory over Adams-Friendship Friday night. Jackson Steffel went 2×2 with a homerun and 5 RBI’s in the victory. Saturday morning Tomah fell to G-E-T 4-2, Tomah would bounce back to defeat Black River Falls 12-5 in the nightcap. Tomah finished out the tournament with a 9-8 come from behind victory over Chippewa Falls. Brookwood’s Jackson Cunitz went 9×11 with 5 doubles and 8 RBI’s in the tournament and was named the tournament MVP.