Freshman Chucky Hepburn banked in a game-winning 3-pointer with just over a second left as Wisconsin edged the Purdue Boilermakers Tuesday night 70-67. The victory guaranteed at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title for the Badgers. Hepburn finished the game with a career-high 17 points. Junior forward Tyler Wahl topped the U-W scoresheet with 19 points and Johnny Davis had 16. While Purdue was trying to set up a desperation shot at the buzzer, Wahl intercepted the inbounds pass. If Wisconsin (24-and-5, 15-and-4 Big Ten) beats Nebraska Sunday it will own the conference title by itself and get the top seed in the post-season tournament.