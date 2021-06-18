The New Lisbon Track and Field team competed last night at the Sectional Meet in Boscobel, WI. The boys team finished in 6th place out of 36 teams and the girls team finished 25th with only two girls competing!

Owen Jones won sectional championships is both the 800 meter and mile run, setting school records in both events and earning a trip to state. Nikita Shankle also earned a trip to state in high jump along with Jaiden Hart on the girls side for discus.

The State meet will me at UW La Crosse next Thursday.

Other area athletes advancing to the state tournament in Girls Division 3

200 Meter Dash

Anetha Vogele –Necedah (Sectional Champion)

400 Meter Dash

Anetha Vogele – Necedah

1600 Meter Run

Marah Gruen – Royall

3200 Meter Run

Marah Gruen – Royall

4×100 Relay

Royall (Emma Gruen, Tenley Wopat, Madeline Wainwright, Jessica Brueggeman)

4×400 Relay

Royall (E.Gruen, Wopat, Wainwright, Brueggeman)

High Jump

Emma Gruen – Royall

Long Jump

Jessica Brueggeman – Royall (Sectional Champion)

Triple Jump

Jessica Brueggeman – Royall (Sectional Champion)

Megan Retzlaff – Royall

Discuss

Jaiden Hart – New Lisbon

Boys Division 3

100 Meter Dash

Matthew Mondesir – Hillsboro

200 Meter Dash

Dan Peterson – Brookwood

Matthew Mondesir – Hillsboro

400 Meter Dash

Dan Peterson – Brookwood

800 Meter Run

Isaiah Herried – Necedah

Triple Jump

Isaiah Herried – Necedah

Division 2 Girls

100 Meter Hurdles

Brie Eckerman – Mauston (Sectional Champion)

300 Meter Hurdles

Brie Eckerman – Mauston

Shot Put

Matti Waffle – Mauston

Boys

1600 Meter Run

Eli Boppart – Mauston