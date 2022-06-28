The Tomah American Legion baseball team featuring Scenic Bluffs Conference players fell 10-1 to Arcadia Monday night. Shaky defense let Tomah down as they committed 7 errors in the loss. Arcadia scored 4 runs in the 2nd inning and 3 runs in the 4th to put the game out of Tomah’s reach. Tomah mustered just 3 hits in the loss. Stephen Daley from Necedah went 2×2 at the plate and scored Tomah’s lone run. Brookwood’s Evan Wang went 1×3 for Tomah. Tomah falls to 0-4 on the season. Tomah’s 16U team picked up a 6-5 win over Holmen Monday night.

Westby 4 Mauston 1