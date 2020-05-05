Sixteen senior girls and 16 senior boys have been selected as finalists to receive the prestigious 2020 WIAA Statewide Scholar Athlete Award underwritten by Marshfield Children’s Hospital.

2020 Boys Scholar-Athletes Profiles

2020 Girls Scholar-Athletes Profiles

To determine the top 32 finalists, four boys and four girls were selected based on both athletic and academic achievement from each of four WIAA divisions. More than 1,100 Scholar Athlete finalists have been recognized since the program began in 1984.

“These extraordinary student athletes excel in both academics and athletics,” said Tom Shafranski, Assistant Director of the WIAA. “Sixteen of this year’s 32 WIAA Scholar Athlete finalists have a grade point average of 4.0 to date, while the average GPA is an amazing 3.94.

“All 32 scholar athlete finalists have already earned a total of 313 varsity letters during their first 3-1/2 years of high school,” he said “That’s an average of 10 letters per athlete.”

This year, 857 seniors were nominated for the WIAA Scholar Athlete Award from 437 high schools throughout the state.

The 2020 WIAA Scholar Athlete Award recipients will be recognized in a video to be posted May 15 on the WIAA website (www.wiaawi.org) and broadcast statewide by FS Wisconsin on several dates to be announced. The video includes a special message from Alec Ingold, Las Vegas Raiders fullback and former member of the University of Wisconsin football team. Ingold, who graduated from Bay Port High School in 2015, was a recipient of the WIAA Scholar Athlete Award. Each 2020 WIAA Scholar Athlete Finalist will receive a medallion, a certificate, and a special plaque for display in their school’s trophy case.

All student-athletes nominated for the award by their high school athletic directors will receive a medal and be recognized in a manner to be determined locally by school administration.



2020 Scholar Athlete Finalists

DIVISION 1 – BOYS

Devon Davey, Elkhorn Area High School

Alec Martzahl, Kimberly High School

Marc Sippel, Wausau West High School

Alex Vance, Oconomowoc High School

DIVISION 1 – GIRLS

Anne Dotzler, Waunakee High School

Brittany Helm, Muskego High School

Maya Novack, Cedarburg High School

Jadin O’Brien, Divine Savior Holy Angels High School

DIVISION 2 – BOYS

Luke Fox, Catholic Memorial High School

Tommy Larson, East Troy High School

Zach Slevin, La Crosse Logan High School

Charlie Stuhl, Ellsworth High School

DIVISION 2 – GIRLS

Laura Beghin, Wisconsin Dells High School

Izzy Carroll, Platteville High School

Katelyn Kitzinger, Marinette High School

Linzy Sendelbach, Arcadia High School

DIVISION 3 – BOYS

Caden Chier, Lourdes Academy

Zachary DeGroot, Aquinas High School

Isaac Lindsey, Mineral Point High School

Max Schwabe, Stratford High School

DIVISION 3 – GIRLS

Kayla Bahr, Aquinas High School

Marissa Ellenbecker, Edgar High School

Kameri Meredith, Colfax High School

Skylar White, River Ridge High School

DIVISION 4 – BOYS

Logan Lillehaug, Frederic High School

Matthew Marcinske, Birchwood High School

Charles Motiff, Washburn High School

Jacob Reichmann, Wauzeka-Steuben High School

DIVISION 4 – GIRLS

Aubrey Schoeneman, Mercer High School

Lauren Shields, Newman Catholic High School

Lauren Steien, Blair-Taylor High School

Kortnie Volk, Three Lakes High School



