2020 WIAA Statewide Scholar Athlete Award
Sixteen senior girls and 16 senior boys have been selected as finalists to receive the prestigious 2020 WIAA Statewide Scholar Athlete Award underwritten by Marshfield Children’s Hospital.
2020 Boys Scholar-Athletes Profiles
2020 Girls Scholar-Athletes Profiles
To determine the top 32 finalists, four boys and four girls were selected based on both athletic and academic achievement from each of four WIAA divisions. More than 1,100 Scholar Athlete finalists have been recognized since the program began in 1984.
“These extraordinary student athletes excel in both academics and athletics,” said Tom Shafranski, Assistant Director of the WIAA. “Sixteen of this year’s 32 WIAA Scholar Athlete finalists have a grade point average of 4.0 to date, while the average GPA is an amazing 3.94.
“All 32 scholar athlete finalists have already earned a total of 313 varsity letters during their first 3-1/2 years of high school,” he said “That’s an average of 10 letters per athlete.”
This year, 857 seniors were nominated for the WIAA Scholar Athlete Award from 437 high schools throughout the state.
The 2020 WIAA Scholar Athlete Award recipients will be recognized in a video to be posted May 15 on the WIAA website (www.wiaawi.org) and broadcast statewide by FS Wisconsin on several dates to be announced. The video includes a special message from Alec Ingold, Las Vegas Raiders fullback and former member of the University of Wisconsin football team. Ingold, who graduated from Bay Port High School in 2015, was a recipient of the WIAA Scholar Athlete Award. Each 2020 WIAA Scholar Athlete Finalist will receive a medallion, a certificate, and a special plaque for display in their school’s trophy case.
All student-athletes nominated for the award by their high school athletic directors will receive a medal and be recognized in a manner to be determined locally by school administration.
2020 Scholar Athlete Finalists
DIVISION 1 – BOYS
Devon Davey, Elkhorn Area High School
Alec Martzahl, Kimberly High School
Marc Sippel, Wausau West High School
Alex Vance, Oconomowoc High School
DIVISION 1 – GIRLS
Anne Dotzler, Waunakee High School
Brittany Helm, Muskego High School
Maya Novack, Cedarburg High School
Jadin O’Brien, Divine Savior Holy Angels High School
DIVISION 2 – BOYS
Luke Fox, Catholic Memorial High School
Tommy Larson, East Troy High School
Zach Slevin, La Crosse Logan High School
Charlie Stuhl, Ellsworth High School
DIVISION 2 – GIRLS
Laura Beghin, Wisconsin Dells High School
Izzy Carroll, Platteville High School
Katelyn Kitzinger, Marinette High School
Linzy Sendelbach, Arcadia High School
DIVISION 3 – BOYS
Caden Chier, Lourdes Academy
Zachary DeGroot, Aquinas High School
Isaac Lindsey, Mineral Point High School
Max Schwabe, Stratford High School
DIVISION 3 – GIRLS
Kayla Bahr, Aquinas High School
Marissa Ellenbecker, Edgar High School
Kameri Meredith, Colfax High School
Skylar White, River Ridge High School
DIVISION 4 – BOYS
Logan Lillehaug, Frederic High School
Matthew Marcinske, Birchwood High School
Charles Motiff, Washburn High School
Jacob Reichmann, Wauzeka-Steuben High School
DIVISION 4 – GIRLS
Aubrey Schoeneman, Mercer High School
Lauren Shields, Newman Catholic High School
Lauren Steien, Blair-Taylor High School
Kortnie Volk, Three Lakes High School
Comments are closed.