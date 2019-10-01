 

Volleyball

Royall 2 Montello 0

Royall 2 Pittsville 1

Royall 2 Burlington Catholic Central 0

Royall 2 Marshall 0

Royall 2 Pittsville 0 (Royall wins Westfield Tournament)

Cashton 2 Cambridge 0

Cashton 2 Monroe 0

Westby 2 Cashton 0

Wautoma 2 Cashton 0

Markesan 2 New Lisbon 0

Marshall 2 New Lisbon 0

Marshall 2 Westfield 1

Wautoma 2 Columbus 0

Burlington Catholic Central 2 Westfield 0

 

Boys Soccer

Richland Center 9 Mauston 1

Wisconsin Dells 4 Sugar River 3

 

8-Man Football

Belmont 28 Wonewoc-Center/Weston 6