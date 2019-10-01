Local Prep Scores from over the Weekend
Volleyball
Royall 2 Montello 0
Royall 2 Pittsville 1
Royall 2 Burlington Catholic Central 0
Royall 2 Marshall 0
Royall 2 Pittsville 0 (Royall wins Westfield Tournament)
Cashton 2 Cambridge 0
Cashton 2 Monroe 0
Westby 2 Cashton 0
Wautoma 2 Cashton 0
Markesan 2 New Lisbon 0
Marshall 2 New Lisbon 0
Marshall 2 Westfield 1
Wautoma 2 Columbus 0
Burlington Catholic Central 2 Westfield 0
Boys Soccer
Richland Center 9 Mauston 1
Wisconsin Dells 4 Sugar River 3
8-Man Football
Belmont 28 Wonewoc-Center/Weston 6
