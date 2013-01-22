Local Prep Scores from Holiday Weekend Tournaments and Games
boys basketball
Friday
Cassville 61 New Lisbon 50
Hillsboro 51 Seneca 49
Bangor 63 Westby 54
Lancaster 62 Royall 42
Tomah 71 Lakeland 54
Reedsburg 56 Owatonna (MN) 51
Saturday
Royall 54 Potosi 47
Reedsburg 70 Kettle Moraine 57
Tomah 94 Ashland 70
Necedah 54 Pittsville 53
Wisconsin Dells 83 Portage 37
girls basketball
Friday
Reedsburg 58 Lodi 33
Adams-Friendship 48 Montello 36
Westfield 68 Almond-Bancroft 36
Wisconsin Dells 36 Baraboo 26
Hillsboro 50 Seneca 38
West Salem 67 Wautoma 24
Bangor 56 Stratford 45
Saturday
Necedah 46 Pittsville 22
Westfield 68 Montello 46
La Crescent (MN) 56 Wautoma 32
Bangor 57 Shullsburg 40
Hortonville 64 Reedsburg 48
Hockey
Friday
McFarland 6 RWD/Mauston 5
Tomah/Sparta 8 Holmen/Aquinas 1
Saturday
DeForest 4 RWD/Mauston 2
Greendale 4 Tomah/Sparta 1
