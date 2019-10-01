Richard Edward Zorbaugh Sr., 84, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at his home. He was born April 15, 1937, in Loganville, PA to Robert and Margaret (William) Zorbaugh. He was a member of the Mauston High School Graduating Class of 1955. After high school, he was united in marriage to Shirley Bilz on April 3, 1982, at Mauston Methodist Church. Rich worked for the Juneau County Star Times for over 15 years as a photographer, and also taking care of whatever job needed to be done. Afterword he went to work for Walker’s Stainless Steel for many years, until his retirement in 1997. Rich served in the Wisconsin National Guard for over 25 years and finished with the rank of Sergeant. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. No one ever went home hungry when fishing and hunting with Rich. He was a master tinkerer and loved to fix things. He was a bird watching enthusiast who loved building birdhouses. His grandchildren will always remember naps with grandpa, building racetracks, and grandpa’s stories. He was a devoted husband and a loving father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife Shirley of 39 years of Mauston, 4 children, Robin (Kevin) Hoppmann of New Lisbon, Richard Jr (Mary Lewis) of Mauston, Paul “Skip” (Sara) Bilz of Eau Claire, Jim (Michelle) Bilz of Mauston, 10 grandchildren, Edward Zorbaugh, Travis Bollig, Robert (Katie Groves) Bollig, Payton Bilz, Ariana (Jeremiah) Bouchette, Jocelyn Bilz, Morgan Bilz, Noah Bilz, Brooklyn Bilz and Kennedy Bilz, 5 great grandchildren, Alyssa Zorbaugh, Brooke Groves, Bryson Groves, Brettley Groves, and Braelyn Groves, a sister Shirley Babcock of Baraboo, and William Straight of Denver, many brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, other relative and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Ronald Zorbaugh

Private Family Funeral Services were held on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St. Tomah. Pastor Wendall Williams officiated.

A Celebration of life with military honors will be held at a later date.