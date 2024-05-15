Betty J. Zirk, 90 of Wilton, passed away on May 14, 2024, in Gundersen Lutheran Medica Center, LaCrosse.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2024, 11:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 401 Mill Street, Wilton. Pastor Karen Sparling. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.

Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Wilton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com