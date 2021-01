Donald L. Zinke, 87 of Mauston passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Fairview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Mauston.

A Private Burial will be in the Glendale Cemetery, Kendall. Pastor Larry Neitzel will officiate.

Due to covid-19 a Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.

The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Kendall is assisting the family.