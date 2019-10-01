Thelma Leolin Zingler, age 97, of Plainfield, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Bethany Home in Waupaca, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 4, 2023 at the St. Paul Catholic Church in Plainfield, Wisconsin. Interment will be at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Wautoma, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 8:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Monday at St. Paul Catholic Church.

Thelma was born July 22, 1926 in the Town of Richfield in Adams County, Wisconsin to Albin and Ida A. (Bundt) Leach. She attended a one room country school in the Town of Colburn which was 1¼ mile from her home. Thelma lived on a farm where she helped her mother with household chores and with the garden. She picked strawberries which were sold for 6 cents a quart and gathered the chicken eggs which were sold for 9 cents a dozen. She also helped her father by feeding the calves, feeding the pigs and helping with the gathering of the hay. Thelma married Elmo Ueeck on October 20, 1945 in Plainfield, Wisconsin at the age of 19. Their first date had been on April 9, 1944 when she was the age of 17 years and 8 months. Thelma was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed spending time with her family and always taking care of them. After the death of her first husband Elmo, she met and married Charles P. Zingler on October 25, 1975 in Plainfield, Wisconsin.

Thelma enjoyed the outdoors, she loved to garden, watch birds and take rides out into the country.

She also had the opportunity to do a little traveling later in life which she really enjoyed. She traveled with some of her children and Charles to California, Washington D.C., Upper Michigan, Kansas and Texas.

Thelma was civic minded as she was a longtime election volunteer and a census taker for the school. She was an active member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church and a past member of the Plainfield Homemakers.

Memorials may be directed in Thelma’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents: Albin and Ida A. (Bundt) Leach; first husband: Elmo Ueeck; sons: David and Arnold Ueeck; second husband, Charles Zingler; and half-brother, Erwin Leach.

Survivors:

Son: Andrew Ueeck of Plainfield, WI

Daughter: Nancy (William) Grantz of Pewaukee, WI

Son: William (Linda) Ueeck of Cleveland, TX

Daughter: Patsy (Paul) Libecki of Oconomowoc, WI

Grandchildren: 9

Great-Grandchildren: 8

Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.