Kenneth G. Zimbeck Jr., age 80, of Bancroft, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Baker Street Wesleyan Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Milt Van Natta will officiate. Interment with military honors will be at the Colburn-Leola Cemetery, Town of Colburn, Adams County, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Baker Street Wesleyan Church and again on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Ken was born February 20, 1941, in Oxford, Wisconsin to Kenneth and Thelma (Carlton) Zimbeck.

He graduated from Tri-County High School in Plainfield, WI in 1960 and proudly served in the United States Navy from 1963-1967. Ken married Fern Nelson on June 11, 1966, in Plainfield. He worked for Vulcan Chemicals as an electrician for 30 years until his retirement in 1997 and worked for Holly Ranch Cranberry Marsh in his retirement years.

Ken enjoyed coon hunting, deer hunting with family and friends, fishing, bowling, farming, watching Packers, Brewers, and Badgers, and vacationing in Florida with his wife. One of Ken’s passions was teaching Hunter’s Safety for 32 years. He also enjoyed hunting trips to his brother Dennis’s cabin with his son Frank and opening up his home with his wife to welcome in foreign exchange students. He loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In 2017 Ken and his son Clint were blessed with an Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C. One of his greatest pleasures was watching his Children, Grandchildren, and Great Grandchildren participate in their activities.

Ken was a member of Bancroft American Legion, Leola Town Board for 30 plus years, and Baker Street Wesleyan Church.

Ken was preceded in death by his father: Kenneth Zimbeck, mother: Thelma Zimbeck, fathers-in-law: Ira Nelson and Emil Spiess, sister-in-law: Lena Nelson, and great grand angel baby Bier.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years: Fern Zimbeck, children: Lisa (Mike) Hamilton, Clint (Diahn) Zimbeck, Frank (Eunice) Zimbeck, Becky (Scott) Snearly; grandchildren: Erika (Zach) Holsted, Kimberly (Troy) Bier, Devin Zimbeck, Carisa (Jake) Skibba, Cheyanne Warren, Darren (Ashly) Jackson, Kelsey Jackson, Emily (Alex) Hoffmann, Amber Wills; great-grandchildren: Ethan, Everett, Mila, Weston, Raedynn, Helena, and Hugo; mother-in-law: Clydia Spiess; sister: Nancy (Ed) Wise; brothers: Dennis (Sandy) Zimbeck, Daniel Zimbeck, and sister-in-law: Deana (Craig) Fisher. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.

Ken’s service will be live streamed via the Baker Street Wesleyan Church YouTube channel for those that cannot attend in person. The link can also be found along with his online obituary at www.roseberrys.com.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.