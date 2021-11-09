Bernard W. Zant, age 82, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Monday, November 8, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in

Friendship. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Interment will be at the Fordham Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Bernard was born August 30, 1939, in Adams County, Wisconsin to Wallace and Dolores Zant.

He married Donna L. Stavlo on July 22, 1958, in Dubuque, Iowa. They were married happily for 56 years before her passing in 2014. Bernard worked for the Adams County Highway Department for almost 40 years before his retirement.

Bernard enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the casino, shooting pool, playing darts, going down to the creek, and especially spending time with his family & seeing his grandchildren on Halloween.

Bernard was preceded in death by his parents Wallace & Dolores, and his wife Donna.

Survivors include his sons David (Kathleen) Zant & Michael (Bobbie) Zant both of Friendship, grandchildren Jason (Jenny), Chelsea (Donovan), Jodi (Chris), Jasmine, Justin, Jessica (Chris) & Jamie; great-grandchildren Dominic, Maddisyn, Riley, Josh, Bella, Seth, Blaine, Sabastian, Talyn, Kennsley, and one brother Glenn Zant.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.