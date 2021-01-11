Mildred I. Wurster, 93 of Elroy and formerly of rural Kendall was called to her heavenly home by her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 7, 2021

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021, 11:00 AM at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, 25525 County Hwy P, Ontario, WI. Pastor Larry Neitzel will officiate. Burial will be in South Ridge Lutheran Cemetery, Township of Wellington. Relative and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Friday at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of service.

Memorial can be made to St. Matthew’s Church, the WELS Extension Fund and Lutheran Women’s Missionary Society in Mildred’s memory.

The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Kendall is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask if able and use CDC recommended guidelines for Social Distance and Safety Measures.