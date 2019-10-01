Ellen Marie Wolf, age 65, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship. Father David Bruener will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until the time of service on Friday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home. A private family burial will be at the Mt. Repose Cemetery, Friendship.