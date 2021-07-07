Dorothy Ann Wojciek, age 94, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Fairview Nursing and Rehab in Mauston, WI.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Father Chinnappan Pelavendran will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.