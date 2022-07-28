Shirley M. (Kieckhefer) Wohlfert, age 88, passed away at home in her sleep on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

A celebration of life will be Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Connell’s Cedar Shack- 2248 St. Rd. 13 Adams, WI. Pastor Mark Hunter will officiate.

Shirley was born March 24, 1934, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She and her husband Robert moved to Grand Marsh in 1980.

Shirley and Bob (Boettcher) were married on October 25, 1952, until his death on March 3, 1989. They had 36 wonderful years together. She then married Harold Wohlfert on August 1, 1992. They were married for 25 wonderful years until his death on January 3, 2018.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Elda (Lemke) and Herman Kieckhefer, and husbands, Robert Boettcher, and Harold Wohlfert.

Shirley and Robert had 2 children Karl and Kristine Boettcher.

She is survived by her children, Karl (Toni) Boettcher, Kristine Boettcher, and many friends.

Interment will be at Davis Corners Cemetery, Town of Jackson, Adams County, WI.

In her younger years, Shirley enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She also enjoyed putting up her Christmas village each year. She and Harold enjoyed the Village.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grand Marsh Congregational UCC Church where Shirley was a member.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.