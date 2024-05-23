Jon David Woggon, age 54, of Camp Douglas WI, passed away on May 19, 2024, at his home in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin. Born on October 8, 1969, in Madison, Wisconsin to Paul and Phyllis (Langendorf) Woggon. Jon’s life was marked by his enduring spirit, creative mind, and adventurous heart.



Jon graduated New Lisbon High School in 1988 and went on to further his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison for three years. While studying, he worked at Hill Farms Heating Plant in Madison, Wisconsin, laying the foundation for a career marked by diligence and a strong work ethic. In 2003, Jon began working as a power plant operator and later as an electronics technician, showcasing his technical acumen. By 2005, he became a Building and Ground Supervisor in Waupan, Wisconsin, and in 2007, he joined the team at Sand Ridge in Mauston, Wisconsin, as Building and Grounds Superintendent, where he remained until his passing.

Jon’s interests were as diverse as his skills. An avid deer hunter, he found solace in the quiet of the woods. He was always ready to lend a hand on the farm helping his brothers, and enjoyed ATV riding. A master in the garden and with yard work, Jon took pride in cultivating beauty around him. He also had a passion for remodeling his home, where his handy and creative nature transformed spaces with love and care. Jon was the go-to guy for deep frying turkey for his family gatherings, he also enjoyed his BBQs, which brought friends and family together in celebration of good food and company.

A life member of the NRA, Jon’s younger years were filled with boating and golfing, activities that spoke to his adventurous heart. His legacy will be remembered through the many lives he touched with his generosity and his zest for life.



Jon’s legacy is carried on by his loving siblings, Daniel (Mary) Woggon of Camp Douglas, Catherine Gearing of Hixton, Sandra Woggon of Hustler, Deborah Peterson of Camp Douglas, and Donald (June) Woggon of Camp Douglas. He was a cherished brother-in-law to Louis Siller. Also surviving are his maternal Uncle Burton (Helen) Langendorf and Aunt Arlene (Chuck) Franke. His nieces and nephews, Michelle (Chris) DuPont, Sarah, Jacob, Nicolette, Lukus Woggon, Matthew (Manjusha) Siller, Alisha Siller, Desiree (Mike) Lancaster, Taryn (Clark) Hughes, Guy Gearing, Andrea Rockney, Christine Hurth, Lynn Benson, Thor Peterson, Hans (Danielle) Peterson, Kassandra, Joshua, and Faith Woggon, will fondly remember their uncle’s adventurous stories and handy tips.



Jon was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Timothy, sister Jacqueline, and brothers-in-law William Gearing, Tucker Burge, and Ronald Peterson. Each of these individuals played a significant role in his life, and their memories will continue to be honored through Jon’s enduring influence.



Those who knew Jon would describe him as a man of many talents – handy, creative, and adventurous. He had a knack for fixing things, a vision for creating, and a zest for exploring new horizons. Jon’s presence was a source of strength and inspiration to his family, friends, and colleagues.



As we bid farewell to Jon David Woggon, we celebrate a life lived with passion and purpose. His story does not end here, for his spirit lives on in the hearts of those he touched. Jon’s memory will be cherished, and his legacy will continue to inspire for generations to come.

Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St), and a Memorial Service on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Lukes Evangelical Lutheran Church (208 Allen Rd, New Lisbon, WI 53950), with a visitation at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Rev. Jason Zuehlke presiding. Internment will take place in St. Stephen’s Lutheran Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.