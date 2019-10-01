Roger Ernst Wippich went to be with his personal Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

Rog was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Arthur and Elizabeth (Krause) on August 14, 1931.

Preceding him in death were his parents, three brothers and one sister.

For almost 40 years, Rog was a machinist and shop manager at Allis – Chalmers and Siemens.

Rog had a compassion for art, creating pen and ink sketches that won many awards in Wisconsin Dells, Spring Green and elsewhere. He was also an accomplished, self-taught accordionist. In his years in Milwaukee, Rog loved sailing. He was a great outdoorsman, golfing, bicycling, camping, fishing, kayaking, and playing tennis

Rog leaves behind his loving wife, Rebecca, two daughters Wendy Schaetz (Ronnie Smith} and Beverly (Steven) Iding, 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces an nephews and great great nieces and nephews.

Because of his love for the Lord, Rog taught Sunday School and loved telling people that the Holy Spirit was on his shoulder as he sketched. Rog was a member of First Baptist Church in New Lisbon.

Friends may call on Monday, December 28th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Private funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 29th. Special thanks to all who prayed diligently for Rog.

Thanks to the Reedsburg Area Medical Center staff who treated Rog wonderfully.

Memorials in Rog’s name may be made to Pacific Garden Mission in Chicago, IL

With COVID restrictions everyone must where a mask and practice social distancing.