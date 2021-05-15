Judith Ann Wilson, age 70, of Camp Douglas, WI, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI.

A Celebration of Judy's Life will be held Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 5:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.