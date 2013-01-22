Kevin D. Williams, age 38, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

A celebration of his life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Johnny’s Bar in Wisconsin Rapids.

Kevin was born December 8, 1981, in Baraboo, Wisconsin to Gary and Laurie (Winters) Williams.

He enjoyed fishing, sitting around campfires, listening to music, telling jokes, and especially spending time with his family. He was an avid Chicago Bears & Cubs fan.

Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Laurie Williams.

Survivors:

Father: Gary Williams

Daughter: Desiree Williams

Son: Elias Williams

Stepdaughter: Hannah Duty

Brother: Jamie Williams

Brother: Chris (Jami) Williams

Sister: Misty (Randy) Hill

Brother: Shad (Christina) Williams

Brother: Mark Winters

numerous nieces & nephews

Kevin’s family would like to thank River City Estates in Wisconsin Rapids for all their care over the years.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.