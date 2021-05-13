JoAnne Agnes Williams, 84, of Cashton, WI, went to celebrate her wedding anniversary in Heaven with Alvin, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse, WI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, May 17, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation Sunday, May 16, beginning at 1:00 p.m. and will conclude with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m. at The Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Visitation will also be held on Monday from 9:30 until the time of service at the church.

