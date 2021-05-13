Williams, JoAnne Agnes, 84 of Cashton
JoAnne Agnes Williams, 84, of Cashton, WI, went to celebrate her wedding anniversary in Heaven with Alvin, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse, WI.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, May 17, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation Sunday, May 16, beginning at 1:00 p.m. and will conclude with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m. at The Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Visitation will also be held on Monday from 9:30 until the time of service at the church.
Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
