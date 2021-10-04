Alexander “Alex” L. Wilcox, age 46 years, of rural Wonewoc, Wisconsin, passed

away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro.

He was born on January 1, 1975 to Terry and Anita (Cleven) Wilcox in Tomah, WI. Alex graduated from the Mauston High School in 1993 and later from the Wisconsin School of Electronics (currently Herzing University) – Madison, with a degree in Electrical Technology in 1996.

Alexander was united in marriage to Kimberly Pesz on August 22, 1998 at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Wonewoc.

They lived in the Wonewoc area for the past 22 years. Alex worked at Perry Printing in Baraboo, raised baby calves on the farm with Kim, at Whitehall Specialties in Hillsboro, and finally at Land O’Lakes in Union Center as a Maintenance Mechanic for the past 8 years.

Alex loved troubleshooting, tinkering, and fixing a multitude of lawnmowers, small engines, cars, farm equipment and work machinery. He was an excellent mechanical and electrical problem solver and could often solve the problem with the tools on hand, a tie down, and duct tape. He was a solid supporter of his children’s multiple 4H projects and was always ready to help when needed. He was proud to walk his daughter, Dani, down the aisle to be united in marriage to Dakota Koca. He was honored to watch AJ, as he followed in Dad’s mechanical

footsteps as a Machinist at Mauston Tool and he loved watching Taylor mature into a beautiful young lady, full of curly hair and sass.

Survivors include his wife, Kim; children, Danielle Ashley “Dani” (Dakota) Koca of La Crosse, Alexander James “AJ” Wilcox of Wonewoc and Taylor Jean Wilcox of Wonewoc; parents, Terry and Anita Wilcox of Lyndon Station; sister, Sara (Jon) Karpinski and nephew, Josiah of Mauston; Godparents, Heidi Saupe of Shelton, Washington and Roger Cleven of Kendall; and in-laws, Bob & Judi Pesz of Wonewoc.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc from 6 to 8 p.m., for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Services will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Wonewoc, with a Rosary at 11 a.m., followed by a Service at 11:30 a.m., with Father Don Bauer officiating.