Rosemary Wier was called to her heavenly home at the age of 90 on January 3, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Rosemary was born in Chicago, IL to John and Matilda (Sirotzki) Gedel and shortly after moved to the Mauston, WI area where she attended St. Patrick’s School.

Rosemary met the love of her life, Carl Michael Wier, at the local ice-skating rink. Their love story is a family favorite memory that Carl is always happy to share. They were married on February 26th, 1949, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston. They spent 73 wonderful years together and were blessed with 7 children, 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

Rosemary was an amazing baker, could cook for a crowd, and always made sure that nobody left hungry. Her oatmeal pancakes, strawberry jam, and Easter lamb cakes were especially loved by her family. She also enjoyed gardening and canning her own vegetables. Her dill pickles never lasted long.

Rosemary loved the outdoors. She was an avid hunter and fisherwoman. She often outlasted even the toughest men in the family out in the cold woods hoping to bring home the big buck.

Rosemary was a lifelong member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston. She was a devout Catholic and die-hard Green Bay Packers fan.

Holidays were important to Rosemary. Nothing made her happier than being surrounded by family, especially her grandchildren. She ensured that every detail for these times together were perfectly planned from finding special gifts for each person, to baking favorite treats, and transforming her home into a festive venue.

Rosemary is preceded in death by her parents John and Matilda Gedel, her brother John Gedel and sister-in-law Roberta Gedel.

Rosemary is survived by her husband Carl Michael Wier, her children Christine (James) Martin, Francine (Frank) Hilgenberg, Michael Wier, Paulette (Harold) Buttner, Colette (Tony) Babcock, Jennifer (Clifford Jr) Bader, Eric (Nata) Wier and all of her grandchildren.

Please join us to celebrate her life on Friday, January 6, 2023. Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston with a mass of Christian burial to follow. Rosemary will be laid to rest at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery

