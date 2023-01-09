Lorraine Louise Wiebrecht, age 93 of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away from natural causes on December 22nd 2022.

She was born August 21st, 1929 in Madison, WI to Theodore and Cora (Hansen) Mell. She graduated from the DeForest High School in 1947. She was married to Henry Voegeli and had 3 Children. She married to Harold Madsen with 6 Boys. She later married to Edward Wiebrecht with 1 daughter.

She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She worked for Adams Columbia cop and Bar Tended for 38 plus years at what is now called Moes.

She was a member and organ player at Friendship Congregational Bible Church for 40 years.

She is survived by her children: Harold Voegeli, Betty Voegeli-Stern (AL) Clara Thornton, James Madsen(Teresa) Jeff Madsen (Shialine) Frank Madsen (Tammy) Tim Madsen, Tom Madsen and April DeGuire (Kyle) and brother, Theodore Mell (Sharon). Further survived by 38 Grandchildren and 25 Great Grandchildren.

Lorraine was preceded in death by Henry Voegeli, Theodore Mell, Cora Mell, Edward Wiebrecht, Harold Madsen and Brothers, David Mell, Phillip Mell and son Jack Madsen.

Memorial Services will be held 12 Noon on Saturday, February 11th, 2023 at Friendship Congregational Bible Church, 100 Adams Street, Friendship, WI 53934.