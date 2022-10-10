Jean M. Wheeler, age 89, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Marshfield

Medical Center in Marshfield.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Interment will be at the Easton Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday. Celebration lunch to follow at the Moundview Golf Course in Friendship.

Jean was born May 21, 1933, in Adams, Wisconsin to William and Angie (Lecy) Wilson.

She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1951 along side her twin sister Joan. She enjoyed working at Carole’s Fashion Delights in Adams in her younger years.

Jean met Charles “Charlie” Wheeler while working at Sears. They were married in 1976. Following retirement in 1991, Jean and Charlie moved to Friendship where she enjoyed bowling, fishing, and spending time with family.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents: William Wilson & Angie (Oliver) Ollila; husband: Charlie, two sons: Paul William & Allan Vern, and two sisters: Joyce Lecy & Joan (Vernon) Roberts.

Survivors include her children: Diane Rattunde, Donna (Todd) McLaughlin, Michael (Nadi) Rattunde & Kenneth (Debbie) Rattunde; stepdaughter: Renee (Tom Kopanski) Tanner; grandchildren: Paul (Bobbie) Urbanczyk, Gabrielle (Mando), Dominique, Angelica, Aaron, Joseph, Maria, twins Allan (Autumn) & Phillip (Amanda) and Zachery Rattunde; sister: Janice Pierson; niece: Linda Bauer, and nephews: Neil (Judy) Pierson & Eric (Pam) Pierson. Jean is further survived by eleven great-grandchildren & two great-great grandchildren.

